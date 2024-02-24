Roman Reigns' former rival confirms real-life issue with The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns has been known to be WWE's locker room leader for years. However, that doesn't mean he hasn't had real-life issues with other superstars. One such example has recently been confirmed.

Shortly after barging into The Bloodline's locker room while filming Episode Two of "The OK Show" with Cathy Kelley, Kevin Owens claimed he was persona non grata in there. While one could imagine he was speaking about it in storyline terms, the former Universal Champion alluded to an incident with The Tribal Chief from Survivor Series 2022.

KO slapped Reigns a bit too hard during the men's WarGames match, causing an eardrum injury. The Big Uce was allegedly very upset about it backstage after the show. Several clues indicated the issue between the two was real, but neither star had spoken about it until now.

Here is what Kevin Owens said about his dynamic with Roman Reigns:

"Look, Roman and I have a thing, and it's never good," said Owens. "I cannot go back in there. There was a whole thing. I slapped him, and it became a whole (...)," he added. [7:14-7:32]

Expand Tweet

You can watch the entire episode below:

Cathy Kelley looked visibly concerned at the awkward situation stemming from Owens entering The Bloodline's locker room. The two even feared their YouTube show might get canceled, which clearly isn't the case.

Roman Reigns gave Kevin Owens a receipt for the slap at Survivor Series 2022

A month after Survivor Series 2022, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens faced off again in a tag team match. The Tribal Chief and Sami Zayn faced KO and John Cena. During the bout, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion caused him to get busted open, seemingly exacting revenge for the eardrum injury.

It seems like their issue smoothed over pretty quickly as their feud continued into 2023. Owens lost to Reigns at Royal Rumble, while he and Sami Zayn defeated The Big Uce and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions in May.

Will Roman Reigns ever face Kevin Owens again? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.