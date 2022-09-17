Roman Reigns' former WWE rival declares Sami Zayn as his favorite member of The Bloodline

Happy Corbin's favorite member of Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction is Sami Zayn, as per the former's latest tweet.

Zayn had been trying his very best for months on end to become a part of The Bloodline. His efforts were finally rewarded and he is now an honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Judging by his recent interactions with Roman Reigns, it seems like he has succeeded in impressing The Tribal Chief.

The Bloodline also consists of Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. WWE's official Twitter handle recently asked fans to name their favorite member of The Bloodline. The tweet received a response from Happy Corbin, who replied with a GIF featuring Zayn. Check it out below:

WWE @WWE Who is your favorite member of #TheBloodline Who is your favorite member of #TheBloodline?

How did WWE fans react to Happy Corbin's tweet about Sami Zayn being his favorite Bloodline member?

The WWE Universe has been behind Sami Zayn for a long time now, and he receives loud pops from the live audience on a regular basis. Happy Corbin's tweet received several responses from WWE fans. One fan called Corbin "one of us," while another urged him to remind Roman Reigns that he was the last man to pin him. Check out some of those responses below:

Zayn has done some of the best work of his WWE career this year. His segments with The Bloodline have been mostly praised by the WWE Universe. Zayn's comedic antics are a big hit among WWE fans. It remains to be seen what WWE's end goal will be with this angle.

A while ago, Roman Reigns himself praised Sami and acknowledged his talent:

"He's one of those guys that's so talented that he, whatever it may be, it just needs a little more. If you can get Sami Zayn on TV more, that's a good thing," said Roman Reigns.

It would be quite interesting to see what Zayn thinks of him being happy Corbin's favorite Bloodline member. Zayn's pretty active on Twitter, so it's only a matter of time before he notices Corbin's tweet and reacts to the same.

Who's your favorite member of The Bloodline?

