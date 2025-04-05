Roman Reigns gives Paul Heyman a huge order, and he says no

Roman Reigns gave Paul Heyman a huge order on SmackDown, only to get vehemently and brutally rejected. It was a tense moment on SmackDown with big consequences.
In case you didn't know yet, the favor was officially revealed. CM Punk wants to have Paul Heyman in his corner at WrestleMania 41. The reason for this was 20 years in the making, going back to their OVW days when Heyman said that he would accompany Punk to the main event of WrestleMania.
Roman Reigns naturally (and arrogantly) assumed that Heyman would politely let Punk down, but he didn't. He ordered Heyman to refuse Punk. Instead, The Wiseman told The OTC that he couldn't say no to Punk's request at WrestleMania 41.
"No, my Tribal Chief, I can't do that," Heyman said.
This led to Reigns putting his hands on Heyman, who was in tears. CM Punk hit the GTS on Roman Reigns as Heyman screamed "no!" loudly. It was a tense and heartbreaking moment for The Wiseman.
While he has acknowledged being saved by Reigns in the past, his history with CM Punk goes far back before Reigns even became a wrestler. With that said, Heyman also crossed paths with Reigns as a child due to his wrestling family connections.
Seth Rollins stood at the side and didn't do anything, simply looking on amused as his two rivals went at it.