Roman Reigns gives two-word response to WWE post about his possible conqueror

Roman Reigns is confident that his tenure as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will not end any time soon.

The 37-year-old defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on April 3 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. With his next opponent unknown, WWE asked its followers on Instagram to name the superstar who they think can dethrone the Bloodline leader.

As fans made their picks, Reigns chimed in with two laughing emojis and a two-word comment of his own:

“keep dreaming.”

WWE received a response from Roman Reigns himself.

Reigns’ latest televised match came on May 8 when he joined forces with The Usos to defeat Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash.

He has retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against McIntyre in 10 live event matches over the last two months. However, he is yet to compete in a televised title encounter since his unification victory over Lesnar.

Who can dethrone Roman Reigns? How WWE fans reacted

WWE’s Instagram post prompted mixed answers from fans, ranging from Bobby Lashley and Cody Rhodes to Drew McIntyre and The Rock. Randy Orton and Riddle’s names also featured in the comment section.

Realistically, Rhodes is unlikely to face Roman Reigns in the near future. The American Nightmare will reportedly undergo surgery this week after tearing his right pectoral tendon off the bone before Hell in a Cell.

Lashley and Riddle have made it clear in recent segments that their immediate sights are set on capturing gold. Orton and The Rock have also been heavily rumored as future opponents for Reigns, although the latter is unlikely to face his relative until 2023.

McIntyre is another strong contender to finally dethrone Reigns. The SmackDown star is expected to go one-on-one with his long-term rival at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.

