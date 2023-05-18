Roman Reigns incorrectly advertised for upcoming event; WWE offers refunds - Reports

WWE is offering fans refunds for advertising Roman Reigns at an upcoming event in which he will not be making an appearance.

Roman Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after he shockingly defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Solo Sikoa interfered in the match to ensure that The Tribal Chief retained the title in the main event of the biggest show of the year.

Reigns is still upset at The Usos for losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships during Night 1 of WrestleMania. He recently announced that he will be teaming up with The Enforcer of The Bloodline to challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

The Head of the Table was advertised to appear at a WWE Live Event this Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina. However, the company recently issued a statement to Fightful saying that Roman Reigns was incorrectly advertised for the show and refunds will be distributed until 7:30 PM ET on the day of the event.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON WWE has stated that the promotional material advertising Roman Reigns to appear in Fayetteville for a house show on Saturday is incorrect. He will not be there. Anyone who purchased tickets expecting to see him can get a refund until 7:30 p.m. Saturday. WWE has stated that the promotional material advertising Roman Reigns to appear in Fayetteville for a house show on Saturday is incorrect. He will not be there. Anyone who purchased tickets expecting to see him can get a refund until 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo claims Roman Reigns is one-dimensional

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently criticized the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for being a one-dimensional character.

Roman has completely reinvented himself over the years and is now the hottest act in professional wrestling. His alignment with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline has turned Reigns into a larger-than-life character in WWE, but not everyone is a fan.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo called out The Tribal Chief for doing the same promos and for his character not displaying any weakness.

"All you're ever getting with Reigns is acknowledge me, if The Usos lose, he's getting on them, Wiseman. You got to start giving me more Reigns than that. We should know by now what's Roman Reigns' weakness. If you're going to defeat him, there's gotta be something. Either the little girl, his daughter he was in the commercial with, there's gotta be some kind of Achilles heel. He's been playing this role for so long with the same promos and the same gimmicks. They got to start expanding on this." [57:09 - 58:00]

While Reigns is an incredibly popular superstar, his lack of availability as of late has some fans frustrated. He is rumored to be taking another break soon, and it will be interesting to see when the company finally decides the time is right for a new champion.

