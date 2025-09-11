Roman Reigns wasn't lying or burying younger talent, John Cena was; WWE veteran claims: "He's a friend, but it's the truth"

A former WWE star has claimed that Roman Reigns wasn't lying about John Cena during their feud in 2017. Reigns became the face of the company after Cena decided to pursue a career in Hollywood.

The GOAT was the face of the WWE for a decade, starting in 2005 when he won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 21. He would dominate the company to the point that fans wanted him to turn heel.

While Cena was a polarizing figure, Roman Reigns was even more divisive due to how WWE handled his initial push. During their feud in 2017, The Cenation Leader was accused of having a "golden shovel" that held back the company.

On a recent episode of the Massive Heat podcast, Matt Morgan discussed WWE's decision to counter AEW, starting with the placement of Wrestlepalooza on the same day as All Out. He mentioned how bad WWE was before AEW was founded, pointing to John Cena's dominating the booking.

"I get what they're doing, but it's not good for the culture. I'm just keeping it real. It's not good for the business. What's good for the business is another secondary company that's paying millions of dollars to talents right now. ... Everybody keeps forgetting. Everybody loves John (Cena) now that he's retiring. They forget the captive state he kept WWE in all those years with the golden shovel. Roman (Reigns) wasn't lying of burying younger talents, and I love Johnny. He's a friend, but it's the truth," Morgan said.

John Cena and Matt Morgan came up together in WWE during the early 2000s. Cena made his main roster debut in 2002, with Morgan getting called up a year later. Cena turned into The GOAT, while Morgan was released in 2005. He made his name at "The Blueprint" in TNA Wrestling.

John Cena set to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza

After attacking John Cena last Friday on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar confirmed that he'll be facing his former rival at Wrestlepalooza. Cena has seven appearances left in his retirement tour, with two of them happening next week.

The GOAT is set to appear on RAW next Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts, and then at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. He's also set to appear at Crown Jewel: Perth in October and Survivor Series: WarGames in November. His final match is scheduled for December 13, with two more appearances left.

