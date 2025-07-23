Roman Reigns makes major announcement after WWE RAW; it's not about SummerSlam

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently took to social media to make a major announcement after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The OTC confronted Paul Heyman on the red brand's show.On this week's RAW, Paul Heyman showed up alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to cut a promo. Heyman stated that he needed to get some things off his chest. However, before he could say anything, the OTC came out to interrupt him. Reigns then took shots at his former Wiseman, saying that he did not play any part in The Bloodline's success, calling him a &quot;dumba**.&quot;A brawl broke out between Reigns, Breakker, and Reed, which saw the OG Bloodline leader outnumbered against Seth Rollins' faction. Jey Uso then came to his cousin's aid, and the duo stood tall against their opponents before the show went off the air.Since his return to WWE TV, Roman has been wearing new merchandise with &quot;OTC1&quot; (Original Tribal Chief 1) written on it. Now, the former Universal Champion has taken to Instagram to announce that the new t-shirt is now available on the WWE Shop, encouraging fans to visit the site and purchase it.&quot;Get yours now on @wweshop ☝🏽,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDave Meltzer believes Roman Reigns will team up with Jey Uso for a huge match at WWE SummerSlamDuring a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer highlighted that a lot of reports suggested a huge match between Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025.However, the wrestling journalist now thinks that Reigns could team up with Jey Uso to face Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.&quot;Obviously, the plan was Roman Reigns against Bron Breakker and Jey Uso against Bronson Reed. But I could see from watching TV the last two weeks, I could easily see that change into a tag,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roman Reigns going into SummerSlam 2025.