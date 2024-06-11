Roman Reigns to have a massive rematch against former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41, says backstage personality 

A backstage WWE personality has predicted that Roman Reigns could be on a collision course with a familiar foe at next year's WrestleMania 41. Sam Roberts believes there's a possibility fans could see Reigns taking on Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All for the time since Royal Rumble 2022.

Though The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE since WrestleMania 40, there's been plenty of speculation about what lay ahead for him upon his return. Going by how Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline's leadership in his cousin's absence, it's safe to assume the former Universal Champion could get involved in a heated Civil War for the control of the stable once he's back in the mix.

On the latest edition of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts stated that this was the ideal direction WWE could head in with Roman Reigns returning as a babyface. However, Roberts added that if the promotion wrapped up the Bloodline storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41, it could open doors for a clash between Reigns and Seth Rollins that was worthy of headlining The Show of Shows.

"Roman Reigns is probably gonna be a babyface when he comes back. I don't see him being the same Roman. I think people are going to be so happy to see him. I think the Bloodline story is the only story to do. Even if it first seems he's on their side, they are naming Tama Tonga as the right-hand man. The Bloodline Civil War is the story for Roman Reigns to come back to. By WrestleMania [41], we are either looking at a Bloodline Civil War or we have already passed that and now we are going to Roman vs. Seth," said Sam Roberts. [1:06:01 - 1:06:38]

Rikishi thinks Roman Reigns can take on Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2024

A couple of days back on his Rikishi Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer predicted that Roman Reigns could potentially return in time for SummerSlam 2024 in August. Rikishi thinks Solo Sikoa would not easily let go of The Bloodline's control, which could pave the way for a heated feud between the two that could culminate with a marquee clash at The Biggest Part of the Summer.

"I almost see Roman [Reigns] coming in and Solo [Sikoa] standing his ground, because that could be something with the outstanding performance of Solo holding it down since Roman is out of the picture. He's been doing a very good job of building his brand and holding that part of The Bloodline. I guess they call it Bloodline 2.0."

With The Bloodline saga only getting more compelling with every passing week, The Tribal Chief's return would make the proceedings even more engrossing.

