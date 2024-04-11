Roman Reigns' message to The Undertaker and Paul Heyman before WrestleMania XL revealed

Roman Reigns had a message for The Undertaker and Paul Heyman backstage at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, mere hours before 'Mania.

Paul Heyman was one of the legends inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The Bloodline member delivered a speech for the ages at the ceremony that fans will remember for years.

WWE has now shared Paul Heyman's vlog from the ceremony, showing backstage footage featuring the veteran's interaction with other big stars. At one point during the vlog, Heyman can be seen hanging out with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. Reigns said he felt out of place with two WWE Hall of Famers in front of him. Head over to the 0:43 mark in the clip to watch the interaction:

"I'm the only one out of place here. A couple of Hall of Famers here," Roman said.

Roman Reigns heaps big praise on Paul Heyman

Mere days before the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, The Tribal Chief appeared on The Pat McAfee Show.

He had nothing but praise for The Wiseman ahead of the big induction. Check out what he said.

"Paul is an incredible man, an unbelievable man," he continued. "What he’s done in this business and his personal life. I know well because I work with him and am good friends with him. I have the utmost respect for him. Nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him. Paul is like a performance enhancer. He’s like a PED. He makes you feel more comfortable." [H/T Fightful]

Reigns was the one who inducted Heyman into the WWE Hall of Fame. He delivered a heartfelt speech and shared how he once made an offer to Heyman and wanted to form an alliance with the veteran. Heyman rejected the offer and told Reigns he needed to do it himself.

Who should induct Roman Reigns into the WWE Hall of Fame when he eventually gets in?

