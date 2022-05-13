Watch: Roman Reigns mocks a young fan at a WWE Live Event

Over the past year, Roman Reigns has garnered the attention of WWE Superstars to acknowledge him in WWE. Recently, at a WWE Live Event in Trenton, New Jersey, The Head of the Table mockingly got into an on-and-off argument with a 12-year-old fan.

Reigns has cemented his legacy in the company with his historic accomplishment of 620+ days as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief further added to his list of accolades by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

At a live event on May 8th before WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns had a battle of words with a young attendee. During the former's match with Drew McIntyre, the young boy booed the champ, showing him a thumbs down. In response, The Head of the Table mocked and imitated the boy.

At one point, when McIntyre hit Reigns’ head on a steel chair outside the ring, the young boy cheered on. However, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion gestured for him to be quiet.

Following the event, the fan’s cousin shared a tweet about the battle of words during Reigns’ match with Drew McIntyre:

“Roman Reigns and my 12 year old cousin Rocco had some serious beef last night. When I tell you I was CRYING #WWETrenton @BRWrestling.”

Over the past year, the Universal Champion's persona has had quite an impact and received many mixed reactions from the WWE Universe.

Roman Reigns has broken character at past live events

This is not the first time the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has broken character to interact with fans at live events.

Last month, after a live show in Reading, Pennsylvania, The Head of the Table broke character to show his gratitude to the fans in attendance.

In March this year, during a live event in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, Reigns shared a heartfelt promo, stating his pride in being a representative of the town.

"I’ve been to a lot of different beaches, I’ve been to a lot of different small towns. And this one, I’m not just being biased, this is the best one. So I challenge all the young ones here – let it go. Knock out your course, follow the journey no matter what the adversity. Just like all of you should feel, this is MY city! This is MY little beach town! And I will never say this anywhere else in the world. I don’t care if I go to Rome, Paris, London, New York …. Pensacola, we acknowledge YOU!”

Reigns has allegedly been removed from promotions for the company's shows in July and August, including Hell in a Cell, but is expected to compete in the upcoming Money in the Bank and SummerSlam events. You can learn more about it here.

