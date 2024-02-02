"Roman Reigns never dropping his title", "Triple H you know what to do" - WWE fans double down on real-life Bloodline member's massive plea

The WWE Universe recently took to X/Twitter to ask the Stamford-based company to sign a real-life Bloodline member after a massive plea from the Hall of Famer Rikishi.

The Bloodline has become one of the greatest stories ever told in the pro wrestling world. WWE's creative team has been applauded by many fans and critics alike for creating a saga like never before. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn have played a huge part in the storyline and have cemented their legacies in the history books.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to the real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu. He shared that Jacob was a free agent after his contract with Major League Wrestling expired and asked which company he should sign for between WWE and AEW.

The post caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it, asking the Stamford-based promotion to sign Roman Reigns' real-life cousin.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

One fan said Triple H knows what to do, asking The Game to sign Jacob Fatu.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that he believed Roman Reigns would never drop his title if another member of his family joined the heel stable in WWE.

Expand Tweet

An X/Twitter user believed Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa would make a great tag team if the former ended up joining the Stamford-based promotion.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote Jacob should join World Wrestling Entertainment instead of All Elite Wrestling.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that The Tribal Chief won't lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship if Jacob joined him.

Expand Tweet

One fan hinted that Jacob Fatu would interfere at a potential WrestleMania 40 match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes if he joins the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

Another fan believed Jacob would interfere in The American Nightmare's match against The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote that they want Jacob Fatu to come as The Rock's enforcer against Roman Reigns during the real-life cousins' potential match.

Expand Tweet

Another fan asked the Stamford-based promotion to sign the young star.

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for Jacob Fatu remains to be seen.

A WWE Superstar wants to see a Triple Threat Match between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes

During an interview with ComicBook Nation, WWE Superstar Nia Jax said that she wanted to see "the best of both worlds," so she pitched a Triple Threat Match between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 40.

"Cody's my friend. I can't. I don't want to say anything bad about it. Can they all just get along maybe? Maybe it's a Triple Threat. Maybe it's the best of both worlds," Nia Jax said.

Some fans believe The American Nightmare will face The Tribal Chief at this year's WrestleMania, and The Great One might lock horns with his real-life cousin at The Show of Shows next year to decide who is the "Head of the Table." What the Stamford-based company has planned for the trio's future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Jacob Fatu in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.