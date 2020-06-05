Roman Reigns opens up on his WWE return

Roman Reigns also predicted the winner of the match between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash.

Roman Reigns decided to stay home with his family amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Roman Reigns has been one of the faces of WWE for many years now. Currently, he is away from the company due to his decision of staying home after recently welcoming twins to his family. According to the 2015 Royal Rumble winner, he made the decision of not competing during the ongoing pandemic to "protect" his kids.

Earlier today, WWE posted a video on their YouTube channel that featured Kayla Braxton speaking to Roman Reigns and actor David Spade about their movie, "The Wrong Missy". The discussion gradually shifted to Roman Reigns' current WWE status.

The Big Dog told his fans that he wants everyone to be safe. The four-time World Champion expressed his desire to get back in the ring since he has spent the last decade of his life learning about the wrestling business and performing in it. He added:

All of this security that I have in my life now to be able to protect my family to be comfortable is because of our fanbase. I just wanted you all to know that I’m so thankful… grateful for everything that I’ve been able to earn and all of the experiences that I’ve been able to go through because it’s been an amazing ride. I can’t wait to get back to normal and entertain on a weekly basis (h/t: wrestlingnews).

Roman Reigns predicts the winner of the upcoming Edge vs. Randy Orton match

"The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" is on everyone's mind these days. That being said, Kayla Braxton asked who Reigns thinks will win the highly anticipated bout. The Big Dog picked Orton since The Viper has been in the ring constantly and is currently in his best form. However, he added that Edge couldn't be counted out since he knows what is on the line and what he has to prove.

Roman Reigns opts out of his Wrestlemania 36 match with Goldberg

Shortly after announcing that he was in remission from Leukemia, Reigns moved to SmackDown. Despite being one of the biggest attractions of the Blue Brand, the Big Dog stayed away from the World title picture during the entire 2019.

He was one of the final two men at this year's Men's Royal Rumble match but ended up being eliminated by the eventual winner, Drew McIntyre.

A month later when Goldberg won the Universal title from The Fiend, Roman Reigns stepped up and challenged The WCW Icon to a match at Wrestlemania 36. However, the COVID-19 situation got worse and WWE was forced to tape all of its shows from the Performance Center without any fans in attendance.

Initially, both Goldberg and Roman Reigns went ahead with their feud. However, The Big Dog was not feeling comfortable during the tapings at Performance Center in Orlando and this prompted Roman Reigns to pull out of his Championship match.