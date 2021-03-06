Roman Reigns' opponent for Universal Championship match at Fastlane confirmed

Daniel Bryan was successful in his endeavor to earn a championship opportunity at Fastlane against Roman Reigns. The American Dragon forced Jey Uso to submit to the Yes Lock in their match, cementing his chance to face The Tribal Chief for the WWE Universal Championship.

The former four-time WWE Champion defeated Jey Uso on this week's episode of SmackDown inside a Steel Cage.

Daniel Bryan kicked off tonight's episode of SmackDown by talking about how he had changed as a person. He revealed that this change only dawned upon him at the Elimination Chamber when he saw Edge point at the WrestleMania sign. This prompted Bryan to change from an opportunistic individual to one who had some serious ambitions.

Bryan's new ambitious personality was on show in the main event, as he fought tooth and nail in an entertaining bout between himself and Jey Uso. Both men exchanged blow after blow, but ultimately it was Daniel Bryan who emerged victorious.

His victory pretty much scraps WWE's original plan of having him team up with Edge against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Fastlane. Now, Daniel Bryan could possibly see himself main eventing WrestleMania against Edge if he beats Roman Reigns two weeks from now.

What could Daniel Bryan winning the Universal Championship from Roman Reigns mean for WrestleMania 37?

Fastlane could have a huge impact on the Universal title picture at WrestleMania 37. Assuming Daniel Bryan defeats Roman Reigns, 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge will have to switch up his whole gameplan. The Ultimate Opportunist will have to start preparing to face The American Dragon instead of The Head of the Table.

However, there is no way WWE removes Roman Reigns completely from the match. Reigns has been too good recently and is very rightfully the Universal Champion. So perhaps we could see a triple threat match between Reigns, Bryan, and Edge on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What do you think of a prospective Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37? Who would win the match? Let us know down below.