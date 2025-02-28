Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman takes surprising dig at popular female star

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been away from WWE programming since the Royal Rumble. Amid their hiatus, the duo took a dig at multi-time Women's Champion Trish Stratus.

The OTC and the Wiseman reacted to some memes about The Head of the Table in a recent YouTube video shared by IGN. One of those was a screengrab of Trish Stratus' X (fka Twitter) update. The WWE Hall of Famer had noted that Reigns acknowledged her as she reshared a post insinuating that the latter was a fan of her during his younger days.

Roman Reigns pointed out that he was indeed "a bit of a fan" back in the day. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion noted that he had a lot of respect for Trish Stratus and her work. However, he called the veteran's post just an attempt to latch on to The Tribal Chief to get recognition and love. Heyman also weighed in by referring to Trish as a "stage five clinger":

"This is like a double post of an old picture of me when I was, I might have been, like 17 here, with a signed autograph from Trish Stratus. I don't know her that well. I was a bit of a fan back in the day. But this is just another one of those situations, clinging on to The Tribal Chief for a little bit of recognition and love here. But great deal of respect for Trish Stratus and what she's done in our business. She's a Hall of Famer. [Paul Heyman says, 'And apparently a stage five clinger.'] Bit clingy, yeah. [From 3:45 to 4:14]

Can check out the video below for Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's interaction:

Popular WWE Superstar opens up about rumors of potential WrestleMania match featuring Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins took out Roman Reigns with two Curb Stomps, including one on the steel steps, after the two were eliminated from the Royal Rumble Match together by CM Punk. The spot has led to a lot of speculation about the three potentially competing in a Triple Threat Match at Wrestlemania 41.

During a recent interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, The Visionary was asked about the same rumor. The 38-year-old noted he would be willing to beat both his rivals at the same time on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Hey man, that means I get to kick both their a**es at the same time. My two most bitter rivals, please let on The Grandest Stage of Them All, that screams fantastic to me. [...] I'm the only 100% guarantee of the three of us for WrestleMania. But if you said to me today, 'Would you like to fight those guys at WrestleMania?' I would say, 'Please bring it on,'" Rollins said. [From 26:00 onwards]

You can check out Seth Rollins' comments in the video below:

While Roman Reigns is away, Seth Rollins and CM Punk are scheduled to wrestle in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday. It will be interesting to see if either of them can punch their ticket to a World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit IGN and embed the YouTube video, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

