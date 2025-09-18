Roman Reigns pictured amid WWE absence; 44-year-old star sends The Tribal Chief a message

A popular 44-year-old star recently took to social media to send a message to Roman Reigns amid his absence from WWE. The OTC was last seen on the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming at Clash in Paris. The star in question is Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal.At Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns locked horns with Bronson Reed in a singles match. Both stars put on an amazing performance inside the ring, but the contest ultimately ended in Reigns' favor. Following the match, the OTC shared a moment with fans by giving them some signed sneakers. During this wholesome moment, Bron Breakker came out of nowhere to take Roman out with a vicious Spear. Breakker and Reed then obliterated the former WWE Champion, forcing him to be stretchered out of the arena.The assault on Reigns was part of a storyline, and many reports suggest that he was written off TV because of his commitments outside wrestling, as the OG Bloodline leader is set to play Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is also set to feature in the Street Fighter live-action as Dhalsim. The 44-year-old star recently took to Instagram to post several photos with Roman Reigns. In his post's caption, Jammwal sent a message to the OTC, seemingly calling the latter a warrior.&quot;In the Company of Warriors, I find my tribe. #kalaripayattu #streetfighter,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Heyman is injured after Roman Reigns' attack at WWE Clash in ParisBefore getting assaulted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns choked his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman. During a recent interview on ESPN's First Take, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he had suffered a real-life injury after Reigns' attackHeyman claimed that he had &quot;busted&quot; several blood vessels in his eye and didn't know if it was permanent damage or not.&quot;They [WWE] went public saying that I had a, I don't know, a scratched larynx or something like that. But here's the thing. Roman Reigns choked me out so hard. If you take a look right here, I busted all these blood vessels in my eye. Take a look at my eye. I don't know if it's permanent damage or not,&quot; he said.It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will return to the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.