"Roman Reigns had to publicly apologize," "Mandy was fired for less" -WWE fans stunned by former star's huge revelation

The WWE Universe recently took to social media to react to a former star's huge revelation after being released by the Stamford-based promotion.

The name in question is Matt Riddle. Riddle signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and started performing for the company's developmental brand. In 2020, he debuted on the main roster and became popular for his "Bro'' gimmick. However, the former United States Champion was released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023 after WWE and UFC's merger under the TKO Group Holdings.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Matt Riddle disclosed that he failed multiple serious drug tests during his tenure at World Wrestling Entertainment.

WrestleOps' official Twitter handle posted about this interview, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One fan reminisced about the time when Roman Reigns publicly apologized for a failed drug test, wondering why WWE kept Matt Riddle's tests a secret:

A fan wrote that Mandy Rose was fired from the company for a lot less than what Riddle did:

This fan wrote that they believe WWE did not push Matt Riddle because he failed multiple drug tests, which ultimately led to his release from the company:

A fan sarcastically wrote that they were shocked to hear Riddle failed drug tests:

Some more fans wrote that Riddle ruined his chances of becoming a main event star:

Some were shocked after discovering that Matt Riddle failed multiple drug tests.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle disclosed that his ex-wife was living with his kid's PE coach

During his interview on MMA Hour, Matt Riddle said that after he got divorced from his ex-wife, his kids called him up to ask him why their brother Zac's PE coach had been living in their house:

"I think it was about a month or two later, and I came home, and she was like, 'I want a divorce.' She was like, 'I want you out of the house.' I got my stuff and said sorry to the kids. A week later, my kids hit me up and were like, 'Why is Zac's football coach living here?' And it was my son's PE coach, Rob. Nice guy, though! Nice guy (laughs)."

Some fans believe Riddle will return to WWE someday. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion will sign the star again after his controversial comments.

