Roman Reigns is the reason why 30-year-old controversial star didn't become the face of WWE

A major WWE Superstar recently claimed that he was on the verge of becoming the face of the company a few years ago. However, Roman Reigns ultimately prevented this opportunity from materializing. In his third-ever wrestling match, Logan Paul faced The Head of The Table at the 2022 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The two men collided for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Despite The Maverick's limited in-ring experience, he delivered a surprisingly strong performance. He even created a viral moment, executing a Frog Splash on the OG Bloodline member from the top turnbuckle through the announce table. Ultimately, Roman Reigns defeated the 30-year-old controversial star to retain his title. The Maverick has landed in several controversies over the years, such as the Suicide Forest incident in December 2017, when he filmed the deceased corpse of a man who had died by hanging himself in a forest in Japan.

Logan Paul recently uploaded a vlog on his YouTube channel showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from Saturday Night's Main Event. He failed to secure the World Heavyweight Championship from Jey Uso at SNME XXXIX last weekend.

In the video, the former United States Champion stated that Roman Reigns prevented him from becoming the face of the company. Paul believed a victory over the Original Tribal Chief in 2022 would have solidified his position at the top.

"I've been here before. I wrestled Jey's cousin, Roman [Reigns], in my third-ever match. I got this close to becoming the face of the WWE," he said. [From 00:11 to 00:21]

WWE RAW star steals Roman Reigns' catchphrase

The OTC has been away from television since RAW after WrestleMania 41. The multi-time World Champion was taken out by Bron Breakker, who joined forces with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman that night.

Meanwhile, Bronson Reed also aligned with The Visionary's faction at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Aus-zilla proved instrumental, helping Breakker and Rollins secure a victory against CM Punk and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Following SNME, Bronson Reed took a shot at Roman Reigns on X by using the latter's popular catchphrase, "Believe that!"

"The beginning. There are a lot of guys quivering right now, knowing their spot will be taken. That's right, we will take whatever we want. Believe that!" he wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see when the Only Tribal Chief makes his return to WWE TV.

