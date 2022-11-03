Roman Reigns' relative disliked one recent Bloodline addition on WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Legendary Anoa'i family member Samu was left with mixed feelings when Roman Reigns allowed both Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa to become associated with The Bloodline.

On the September 23 episode of SmackDown, Sikoa and Zayn were welcomed into the group after acknowledging Reigns as The Tribal Chief. While Sikoa officially became a Bloodline member, Zayn was granted Honorary Uce status.

Samu, a former WWE/WWF Tag Team Champion with Fatu (a.k.a. Rikishi), told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Sikoa deserves his Bloodline spot:

"Solo, that's another kid. He came out of nowhere, he came really fast too. Very good talent, he's got a lot of things behind him that are good that everybody likes, and he's talented. As long as he keeps his head on, don't get big-headed, wrestling's not going anywhere, it's been here forever, and it'll stay here forever. Just look for the longevity of your career, and he's doing that." [From 8:34 to 9:06]

Zayn, on the other hand, still has a long way to go to prove to Samu that he is worthy of representing the family:

"You try to see the good in a lot of people. I haven't found his side yet, what's he up to, what's making him click. I see that he has a lot of things that are deceiving about him. Whether it's for the good of The Bloodline or the family remains to be seen." [From 9:19 to 9:39]

Watch the video above to hear Samu's thoughts on Paul Heyman working alongside Roman Reigns as his on-screen special counsel.

Roman Reigns recently teased a name change for Sami Zayn

The October 28 episode of SmackDown featured another show-stealing segment involving The Bloodline. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa (w/The Usos) lost to Butch and Ridge Holland after Zayn got involved in an argument with Jey Uso at ringside.

Moments later, Bloodline leader Roman Reigns slowly made his way down to the ring to address his group's latest capitulation. Zayn explained that The Tribal Chief said he wanted peace, prompting Jey Uso to yell, "Man, I don't give a damn what The Tribal Chief says!"

Zayn tried to calm the situation down by saying that Jey "just hasn't been very Ucey" lately, causing the stable to break character and laugh. The widely praised segment ended with Reigns threatening to change Zayn's name to Sami Uso if Jey cannot settle his differences with The Honorary Uce.

