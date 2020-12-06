Roman Reigns releases statement after his attack on Kevin Owens and Jey Uso on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns unleashed his wrath on both Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. Following a loss in the main event, the reigning WWE Universal Champion couldn't control his emotions. He brutally attacked both men the ring. Taking to Twitter, "The Tribal Chief" has released a statement after these vicious actions.

I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position ... they will get knocked down.

Fear is a powerful motivator. #WWETLC #Smackdown https://t.co/YeWpszseja — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 5, 2020

Roman Reigns boldly defended the violence by stating that he did what was necessary. The WWE Universal Champion also added that if someone falls out of line, then he will put them back in it.

As seen on SmackDown, Roman Reigns ended up losing the main event tag team match. The referee disqualified Reigns when he attacked Owens. The Tribal Chief decided that sending a message was more important than winning the match. Still, Reigns wasn't pleased with the result.

Reigns immediately brutalized Owens with a chair. The WWE Universal Champion even accused his next challenger of trying to split his family apart. He promised to further punish the former WWE Universal Champion. Additionally, he targeted Uso during the assault.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns recently began a feud with Kevin Owens. After a big win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series, Owens stepped up to the plate. He announced himself as the next challenger for the WWE Universal Championship.

Reigns will defending his crown against Owens in a TLC match at WWE TLC. The final WWE pay-per-view of the year will now feature a must-see bout between Reigns and Owens.

The WWE Universe should definitely expect to witness a thrilling build-up to this exciting match. Owens is one of the best wrestlers in the business. Reigns has adapted brilliantly to his new personality. Thanks to these two stars, every episode of SmackDown is now must-see programming.