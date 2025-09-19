Roman Reigns seen breaking character in a major way after being stretchered out

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was last seen at Clash in Paris, where he was supposedly injured. However, he recently made a post where he appears to be breaking his character, revealing that the injury is only part of his storyline.Reigns went up against Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, where he was victorious. However, post match he was attacked by both Reed and Bron Breakker, leading to him being handed a brutal beatdown. He was later seen being stretchered out, presumably out of the active scene for a while.Roman recently shared a video of himself on X, where he seems perfectly fine. You can check out the post here, where he was promoting his upcoming role as Akuma in the Street Fighter movie:Roman Reigns legitimately injured him, says Paul HeymanWhile Roman's injury may have been scripted, it appears that his actions at Clash in Paris apparently caused an injury to Paul Heyman.Speaking on ESPN's First Take, Heyman drew attention to how he was strangled by Roman. He stated that one of his eyes had burst blood vessels and he apparently had an injured larynx:&quot;They [WWE] went public saying that I had a, I don't know, a scratched larynx or something like that. But here's the thing. Roman Reigns choked me out so hard. If you take a look right here, I busted all these blood vessels in my eye. Take a look at my eye. I don't know if it's permanent damage or not,&quot; he said.As of now, it appears that Roman Reigns will be out for a while to work on the Street Fighter movie, where he is playing Akuma. It remains to be seen when he will be back in action, and whether he will resume his feud with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.