Roman Reigns sends 3-word chilling message before WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has shared a stern message ahead of WrestleMania 41. In a video on social media, the OTC explained what it will be like for him to walk into The Showcase of the Immortals without his Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Ad

Tonight, in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday in Las Vegas, Reigns will face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, The Voice of the Voiceless cashed in his favor, revealing that he wanted Heyman in his corner for the bout, leaving The Tribal Chief heartbroken.

On Instagram, the 39-year-old star shared a video where he claimed he had to stay on top, or no one would believe in him, including Paul Heyman. Roman Reigns said it was "torture" for him to walk down the ramp without The Wiseman after their lengthy partnership.

Ad

Trending

The Head of the Table also vowed to take down his competition on The Grandest Stage of Them All with a chilling three-word message in the caption.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

"All or nothing. #WrestleMania," Reigns wrote.

Ad

Roman Reigns breaks character to praise his former WWE rival

Cody Rhodes was the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. This historic encounter featured cameos from legendary figures such as The Undertaker and John Cena, who helped The American Nightmare finish his story.

During an interview with ESPN, Roman Reigns heavily praised Cody Rhodes for boasting impressive metrics and qualities. However, the OTC claimed that it was The Bloodline's success that drove The American Nightmare to return to the company before his meteoric rise.

Ad

"Cody [Rhodes]—he's been a great champion. All those metrics and things I talked about, he's got them in spades. He does a great job, he's one of the most professional professionals of all time. But if we [Bloodline] did not make this place what it is today, he wouldn't have wanted to come back [to WWE]," Reigns said.

Ad

Only time will tell whether Roman Reigns takes out CM Punk and Seth Rollins to emerge victorious at The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More