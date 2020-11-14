Roman Reigns sends bold message to Drew McIntyre after WWE SmackDown

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, fans witnessed a tense face-off between two of the biggest Superstars of the current crop: Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. McIntyre recently lost the WWE title to Randy Orton at Hell In A Cell, and will get a rematch for the belt on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

Tonight, McIntyre made it clear that he will beat Orton for the belt and then take on Roman Reigns at the Survivor Series PPV. McIntyre later defeated Jey Uso in an Unsanctioned match. After the main event on SmackDown, Roman Reigns told him to get a title before thinking of facing him at Survivor Series.

Following SmackDown, Roman Reigns posted a tweet, sending a bold message to McIntyre. Check it out below:

Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre is something fans would love to watch on a big stage

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have faced before, most notably at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Reigns came out victorious in that match, but a lot has changed since then. McIntyre ruled 2020 with his dominant WWE title reign which saw him run roughshod over a string of heels.

Drew McIntyre will get an opportunity to face Roman Reigns if he manages to beat Randy Orton on RAW. If McIntyre ends up beating Orton, we are in for an explosive Interbrand match at the Survivor Series PPV.