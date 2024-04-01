Roman Reigns sends bold warning ahead of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns has delivered a bold message ahead of his appearance with The Rock tonight on WWE RAW. The Final Boss appeared on last week's edition of the flagship show and brutally attacked Cody Rhodes.

The Bloodline is scheduled to appear on tonight's edition of RAW. Tonight's show is the final episode of the red brand before WrestleMania XL. Rhodes and Reigns had a face-to-face on last week's episode of SmackDown ahead of their title match at the premium live event. Reigns took to his official X account today to send a bold message.

"Tonight, we’re putting the world on notice. ☝🏽 #WWERaw @TheRock @HeymanHustle," he wrote.

The Tribal Chief will be in action in multiple matches at WrestleMania XL. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will team up with The Rock to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match on Night 1 before defending his title against The American Nightmare on Night 2.

WWE Legend discusses The Rock's attack on Cody Rhodes

Last week's edition of WWE RAW concluded with The Great One unleashing an attack on Cody Rhodes in the parking lot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, wrestling legend Teddy Long shared his thoughts on The Rock's attack on The American Nightmare. The former SmackDown GM stated that The Brahma Bull trusts Rhodes and the two did business last week.

"My congrats to Cody! Bill can explain this to you too. In our business, there's something that the guys say, 'Well, I don't know whether I can trust this guy. Will he do business?' Well, last night Cody Rhodes did business. Cody Rhodes understands now that the change has come. Cody Rhodes understands now that he wants to be on the winning team, so what Cody Rhodes did is he let The Rock know, 'I'm gonna do business. I'm with y'all!'" he said. [1:55 – 2:28]

Cody Rhodes battled Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but came up short after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. Only time will tell if Rhodes finally finishes his story at WrestleMania XL this weekend in Philadelphia.

