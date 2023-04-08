Roman Reigns sends message to the WWE roster ahead of SmackDown

WWE's plans for Roman Reigns are unclear as of this writing, following his monumental title defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 last weekend.

The Tribal Chief is not advertised for Friday Night SmackDown tonight. However, The Usos will be on the blue brand's WrestleMania fallout show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, with Jey Uso vs. Sami Zayn announced.

Perhaps Reigns may have teased that he will be taking some time off in his latest post, which has a picture of him holding both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship, gloating:

"It’s good to be the #TribalChief," Roman Reigns wrote.

It is highly likely that Brock Lesnar's recent heel turn will lead to a match between The Beast and Cody Rhodes, which has all the star power required to sell as the main event of the next premium live event.

WWE has a plethora of challengers in mind for The Tribal Chief following WrestleMania 39

Whilst it was all but confirmed ahead of the biggest event of the year that Roman Reigns' historic title reign will end at the hands of Cody Rhodes, that was not the case. In a shocking turn of events, The Bloodline's Head of the Table prevailed.

A recent update from Xero News regarding Roman Reigns' next challenger revealed several former rivals of The Tribal Chief to become number-one contenders one at a time, including the returning Randy Orton:

"WWE Is planning feuds with Roman to involve, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins & a Cody Rhodes rematch as WWE continue to push past 1000 days with Roman Reigns," reported Xero News.

While Orton's return has been debunked in the latest reports, the other names are not out of the realm of possibility. Despite Cody Rhodes being expected to enter a high-profile storyline with Brock Lesnar for now, The American Nightmare could return to the title picture down the line.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has been a favorite among fans for a long time now, with the WWE Universe labeling The Visionary as the answer to the question of who should end The Tribal Chief's title reign.

If Roman Reigns manages to remain the world champion until WrestleMania 40, however, the company may have a fresh challenger for him. One star in particular has become the most decorated star of all time following this year's Show of Shows and may be a worthy challenger.

