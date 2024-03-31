Roman Reigns sends a message after WWE SmackDown, tags Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns took to social media to send a message after WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief was absent from this week's show but The Bloodline did make its presence felt.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Heyman confirmed that it was Reigns who ordered The Rock to attack Cody Rhodes on RAW. The Final Boss completely decimated The American Nightmare and left him in a pool of blood.

WWE recently confirmed that Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns was produced by Paul Heyman. Reacting to it, The Head of the Table sent a message to his Wiseman.

Bill Apter questioned the possibility of Seth Rollins betraying Cody Rhodes in his feud against The Rock and Roman Reigns

Bill Apter recently discussed the ending of Monday Night RAW, questioning the possibility of Seth Rollins betraying Cody Rhodes.

The main event of RAW featured Jey Uso in action against Shinsuke Nakamura during which The Bloodline once again made its presence felt. However, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were quickly dealt with by Rollins and Cody Rhodes only for Drew McIntyre to get involved in the scenario and take out The Visionary. Backstage, The Rock brutally attacked Rhodes, who was busy fending off Solo and Jimmy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter questioned Rollins' intent after he was nowhere to be found during Rhodes' beatdown.

He stated:

"At the end of it, when it went off TV, here's the question going toward WrestleMania," Apter said. "Seth Rollins was in that building. Why didn't he come out and rescue Cody? That leaves a question in my mind for Cody and Seth Rollins tag-teaming."

On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Roman Reigns will face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. A victory for The Bloodline would make things more difficult for The American Nightmare on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, as he is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

