Roman Reigns sends one-word message ahead of WWE RAW

Roman Reigns shared a one-word message ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Sacramento, California.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to compete in a massive Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. Reigns, Punk, and Rollins will be appearing during tonight's episode of RAW.

Ahead of tonight's show, Reigns took to his Instagram story to share a one-word message. He shared a promotional image for RAW along with the word "tonight," as seen in the image below.

Reigns shared a message ahead of tonight's RAW. [Image credit: Roman Reigns' Instagram story]

Paul Heyman will be in CM Punk's corner at WrestleMania. The Hall of Famer currently serves as The Wiseman for Roman Reigns, but will be Punk's corner at The Show of Shows due to the favor he owed The Second City Saint.

Punk agreed to team up with Reigns and the OG Bloodline in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series last year in exchange for a favor from Heyman.

Vince Russo points out a flaw in Roman Reigns' match at WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently highlighted a flaw in the build for Roman Reigns' match at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran complained about the stakes for the Triple Threat match this weekend. He noted that Punk, Rollins, and Reigns were three of the biggest stars of the company and should not be fighting over Paul Heyman.

"I can't believe that that's the stakes. I mean the stakes of this match, bro, you have three obviously of the biggest stars in the WWE, and the stakes are over a 65-year-old freaking manager? Like, those are the stakes? And again, I am just gonna go back to the casual fan. Any casual fan watching this would say the same exact thing, 'Why do I care who the manager goes with?' They would say the same exact thing I am saying." [0:47 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Seth Rollins also claimed that Paul Heyman owed him a favor during last week's edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in the Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41.

