Roman Reigns sends one-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown return

Roman Reigns will be returning to WWE SmackDown tonight to address what happened at SummerSlam. Reigns defeated Jey Uso in Tribal Combat to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and remain the Tribal Chief.

Jey and Roman were in the midst of a physical match at SummerSlam when Solo Sikoa got involved, but Jey was able to fend off his brother. He was a second away from becoming the new Tribal Chief when his twin brother Jimmy pulled him out the ring.

Jimmy then kicked Jey to the head to the surprise of many in attendance and around the world. Even Reigns appeared shocked after it happened.

In a post on Twitter, Reigns sent a one-word message to everyone:

"Tonight."

Roman Reigns will likely address what happened at SummerSlam, while Jey Uso would want to hear from his twin brother. The WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath to find out why Jimmy betrayed Jey.

Roman Reigns suffered an injury at SummerSlam

There were reports earlier this week that Roman Reigns suffered an injury during his Tribal Combat against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The injury was not serious and he won't miss time or have to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that it was a minor injury to Roman's ribs or hip. It happened after Jey landed on Roman's back after a suicide dive.

"Reigns suffered either a hip or back injury from the top from Jey Uso about five minutes into his main event match," Meltzer wrote. [H/T WrestlingNews.Co]

Reigns may also need to address the brewing tension between him and Solo Sikoa. He accidentally speared Solo when they were about to double-team Jey during the Tribal Combat.

