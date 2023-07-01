Roman Reigns sends a warning to The Usos by reminding everyone of his famous victory over two former WWE Champions

Roman Reigns sent a warning message to The Usos ahead of The Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank while reminding everyone of his famous victory over two top names.

The Tribal Chief has been at the top of the mountain for nearly three years, during which he has taken down a plentitude of big names. He defended his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 37, where stacked both stars over each and pinned them at the same time to assert his dominance.

The Head of the Table predicted a similar end for The Usos at Money in the Bank tonight, where he will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa. Reigns took to Twitter ahead of the upcoming showdown to post a picture of his win over Edge and Daniel Bryan while sending a message to his cousins.

Roman Reigns was involved in a full-blown war with The Usos on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling since its inception. The saga that started with Roman Reigns trying to get The Usos to join forces with him has come full circle as the two parties will be standing across the ring from each other at Money in the Bank.

The two sides came face-to-face on SmackDown last night, where things turned physical after a short exchange of words. The show ended with the security trying to pull the two teams apart while the Anoa'i family fought amongst themselves. However, they won't have to wait long to settle their differences as Money in the Bank will live from the O2 Arena in a few hours.

FAR @FAR5222 Michael Cole yelling "Civil War" is the worst part of this whole great segment. I am excited about The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. #SmackDown Michael Cole yelling "Civil War" is the worst part of this whole great segment. I am excited about The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. #SmackDown https://t.co/XYXH3T92fI

Jey Uso also hinted at Roman Reigns' streak getting broken, as the latter has not been pinned or submitted in WWE since TLC 2019. There have also been rumors of Jey facing The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam, and the former pinning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Money in the Bank could certainly set this up. The Usos also advocated for Solo Sikoa to be the next "Tribal Chief," which could create tension between Roman Reigns and The Enforcer.

