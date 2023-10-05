"Roman Reigns shaking in his cave"- WWE Universe goes berserk after top star teases a heel turn

Roman Reigns has been the top heel in WWE over the last three years. While currently, no one is operating on The Tribal Chief's level, recent heel turn teases by Drew McIntyre have led fans to believe that the changed Scottish Warrior can give Reigns a run for his money.

Drew McIntyre has been showing signs of embracing his dark side over the last few weeks. He further fueled the fire with a recent post on TikTok, where he posted an old clip of him working out before the Clash at the Castle match against Roman Reigns. The song used in the video was Drew's old theme, Broken Dreams, which he used when he was a heel.

This led to a huge uproar among fans as many believe that the former WWE Champion is on the cusp of switching over to the dark side.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Drew McIntyre has been visibly frustrated with Cody Rhodes for bringing Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. He also used cheap tactics to defeat The Miz on RAW and even brought back his old finisher.

Many still criticize WWE's decision to have Roman Reigns go over against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre faced Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle 2022 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the UK. While many expected The Scottish Warrior to go over, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut to help The Head of the Table reign supreme once again.

While the match took place a while ago, many still criticize WWE and believe that they made the wrong decision. Wade Barrett also shares the same views as he believes Reigns spoiled the greatest moment in McIntyre's career at the event.

"I wanted to see Drew McIntyre win the big one right there in front of the UK crowd. It would have been poetic. It would've been an iconic moment for the ages... Of course, here comes Roman Reigns doing what he does and spoiling what should have been the greatest moment in the career of Drew McIntyre."

The duo have been largely kept off each other's paths since the PLE and are no longer on the same brand. However, fans are still hopeful that Roman will get his comeuppance in the end.