Roman Reigns shares final thoughts ahead of WrestleMania XL Sunday

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has delivered a final message ahead of his title defense against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief and The Rock picked up a very important victory last night over Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. With the victory, The Bloodline is allowed to interfere in tonight's main event. The Final Boss connected with The People's Elbow on The American Nightmare to earn the victory for his team.

Ahead of his title defense against Cody Rhodes tonight, Roman Reigns took to his Instagram to deliver one final message. The Head of the Table shared a video of himself training and noted that he was ready for greatness tonight.

"Ready for Greatness. ☝🏽 #WrestleMania @peacock," he wrote.

WWE legend shares why Cody Rhodes must defeat Roman Reigns on his own

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) believes Cody Rhodes must win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship without any help.

Cody Rhodes has a tall task ahead of him tonight in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Not only does he have to defeat Roman Reigns, but he also has to worry about constant outside interference from The Bloodline during the match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, DDP explained why the Men's Royal Rumble winner must defeat Roman Reigns by himself. The champion will likely have a lot of help from The Bloodline tonight, but the veteran believes Rhodes must resist seeking help from others.

The former WCW Champion shared that his victory over Randy Savage in 1997 changed his career for the better and he defeated the legend clean.

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him. That's not how a Rhodes wins." [From 03:50 – 04:21]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhodes failed to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa hit him with a Samoan Spike. Only time will tell if he will finally be able to finish his story tonight at WrestleMania XL.

