Roman Reigns shares message ahead of penultimate WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania

Roman Reigns has shared a message ahead of the penultimate edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania XL. Tonight's show will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Tribal Chief and Cody Rhodes had a face-to-face last Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns tried to set The American Nightmare up for an attack from The Bloodline but Seth Rollins and Jey Uso made the save. However, The Rock appeared on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW and brutally attacked Rhodes at the end of the show.

Reigns isn't advertised for tonight's episode of the blue brand but sent a message before the show. He hyped his upcoming episode of Biography: WWE Legends directed by The Bloodline's Paul Heyman airing this Sunday night.

"Tune in and witness Greatness. ☝🏽 #WWEOnAE @AETV @HeymanHustle," he wrote.

Former WWE manager claims The Rock is overshadowing Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes seemingly gifted his WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns to The Rock earlier this year and the WWE Universe completely rejected the idea. The Great One has responded by turning heel and is now referring to himself as The Final Boss on WWE television.

The Brahma Bull made a stunning appearance on this past Monday night's edition of RAW. He whispered something into The American Nightmare's ear and then attacked him at the end of the show. A clip of The Rock shouting at WWE's production team during the segment has surfaced online.

Speaking on a recent episode Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that everyone on the planet would have been overshadowed by The Rock's return. Mantell noted that while it has happened to Reigns, he has not been buried by the company.

"Yeah, overshadow, I won't say buried! But when you bring in The Rock, he is oging to overshadow everybody; I don't care who they are!" said Mantell. [From 53:50 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 after Solo Sikoa interfered in the match. It will be fascinating to see if Cody Rhodes can finally finish his story and dethrone The Tribal Chief next weekend at WrestleMania XL.

