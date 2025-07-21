Roman Reigns shares new insight on Paul Heyman following RAW return

Former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made a surprising return last week on Monday Night RAW. After the show, The 40-year-old shared an interesting insight on his former Wiseman and current rival, Paul Heyman.

The WWE Hall of Famer betrayed the OTC and CM Punk at this year's Show of Shows and aligned himself with Seth Rollins. On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Bron Breakker joined forces with The Visionary, and helped him take out Reigns and The Second City Saint. The Head of the Table returned to action last week to get his revenge on Heyman's stable while also saving Jey Uso and CM Punk.

The OTC took to his Instagram stories to share a clip featuring him from a recent vlog posted by WWE. In the video, he could be seen speaking into the camera, and said that although he learned a lot from his Wiseman, Heyman was no longer the same person. He further addressed Seth Rollins' unfortunate injury, stating he does not wish an injury to anyone and would have loved to beat up The Visionary himself. Reigns also made it clear that his Wiseman joining forces with his archrival did not look good.

You can check out the video by clicking here.

Wrestling veteran makes a surprising claim about Roman Reigns' WWE return

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo raised a few intriguing questions while speaking about the OTC's thunderous return to Monday Night RAW.

The wrestling veteran shared his candid opinion and questioned why he should be excited with Reigns' return. The 63-year-old added that he could not even recall if there was any tension between Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Russo noted that he had lost track of what was going on.

"Roman Reigns is back, and I'll be honest, I don't even know. What am I excited about that Roman Reigns is back? Then they have the little thing in the ring with him and Punk. And I can't even remember, is there heat between him and Punk? I swear, I don't even know what's going on anymore. I really, really don't," he said.

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

The OTC is likely to wrestle a match at WWE SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see what plans the wrestling promotion has for the star heading into the premium live event.

