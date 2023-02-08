"Roman Reigns shows up to SmackDown more" - WWE Universe heavily trolls Bron Breakker ahead of his return

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in the wrestling industry who's ruling over WWE's main roster. Meanwhile, there is another star in the making in the development brand called Bron Breakker. The WWE Universe heavily trolled Breakker's return graphic on social media.

Bron Breakker has been the face of WWE's third brand as the NXT Champion for over 310 days. However, the company has reduced his weekly appearances similar to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has a lighter schedule compared to the rest of the active roster.

Last night, WWE promoted Bron Breakker's return to the brand after his recent title defense at Vengeance Day. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe shared its take on Breakker's comeback, which will occur in less than a week. Check it out:

Wrestle Joker @WrestleJoker @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe I think Roman shows up to SmackDown more than Bron does NXT lol. @WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe I think Roman shows up to SmackDown more than Bron does NXT lol.

Charlie @Charl2002_ @reigns_era “bron breakker returns” when he only missed a week🤦🏻‍♂️ @reigns_era “bron breakker returns” when he only missed a week🤦🏻‍♂️

Fellow NXT Superstars Indi Hartwell and Xyon Quinn also took a jab at the NXT Champion ahead of his return.

It will be interesting to see what Breakker has to say upon his return as he is surrounded by challengers such as Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh.

Bron Breakker wants to work with several WWE Superstars, including Roman Reigns

In 2012, Roman Reigns made his debut in WWE alongside The Shield and began to terrorize the red brand. Ten years later, The Tribal Chief has become one of the most popular sports entertainers, having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for nearly a year.

Several superstars have faced Reigns and failed to beat him. Meanwhile, several up-and-coming stars are looking for an opportunity to face The Tribal Chief. Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Bron Breakker named Reigns as one of his dream opponents:

"Yeah, sure. Roman Reigns. You know, Seth Rollins or Kevin Owens. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, AJ Styles (...) I would love to work with everybody." [From 14:00 to 14:32]

Fans will have to wait and see when Bron Breakker makes his way to the main roster and challenges major names such as Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens, among others.

Do you think Bron Breakker can defeat the Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comment section below.

