Roman Reigns was at the end of a snub from a real-life Bloodline member, who is not signed to WWE. The snub came after RAW general manager Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris for the World Heavyweight Championship, with the OTC not included.

Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, has started to reach mainstream promotions after making his TNA Wrestling debut at Slammiversary. He's making a name on the independent circuit, mainly in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 25-year-old star was asked to name his dream team of Samoan pro wrestlers. He was quick to name himself and Jacob Fatu before making the easy decision to put his father, Umaga, and Jacob's father, Sam Fatu, more famously known as Tonga Kid.

"I say me, Jacob, my dad, and Tonga Kid, Jacob's dad. Just in case you guys don't know, big TK, man. TK. Yeah. So, I go with that four right there," Zilla said. [44:27 - 44:48]

Umaga and Tonga Kid are real-life brothers, so Zilla Fatu and Jacob Fatu are first cousins. The Samoan Werewolf was very supportive of Zilla during the start of his pro wrestling career. They even teamed up several times before Jacob was signed by WWE last year.

As for Roman Reigns, it wasn't the only snub of the week. RAW general manager Adam Pearce excluded him from the Fatal Four-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. Seth Rollins is set to defend his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.

Cody Rhodes opens up on potential trilogy against Roman Reigns

As it stands, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have one win against each other. Reigns won at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles before Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Rhodes opened up about the possibility of a trilogy between him and the OTC.

"That's probably a very hard match to have happen, but I can see it being very significant in happening again. [For the fans] you can't just have two. We're splitting. So, that third exists. I'm certainly not adverse to it. I'm not sure what his outlook on it is. We're different than we were. I'm not adverse to it," Rhodes said.

Reigns and Rhodes might settle the score on the big screen since they are set to star as Akuma and Guile, respectively, in the live-action Street Fighter film.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit Insight and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

