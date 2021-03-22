Roman Reigns retains the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane; Edge reveals his true colors

Roman Reigns successfully retained his Universal Championship in what was an entertaining main event at Fastlane.

The Tribal Chief was pushed to his limits by his opponent Daniel Bryan. However, the interference of special guest enforcer Edge allowed him to secure victory.

The Rated-R Superstar finally revealed his true colors in the main event, attacking Bryan towards the match's end. Edge was feeling a bit uneasy about his WrestleMania 37 spot for weeks, and his insecurities finally got to him at Fastlane.

The match itself was extremely close, with both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan dominating sections of it. The Head of the Table showed off his incredible strength and physicality, while Bryan used his technical expertise and submission maneuvers to gain the advantage.

Bryan lived up to his word and put Roman Reigns through the wringer with submission after submission. On several occasions, it looked as though Bryan had it in the bag.

However, untimely interference from Edge and Jey Uso prevented him from winning.

At one point, Daniel Bryan had successfully put Roman Reigns in a Yes Lock, but an unhinged Edge quickly broke it up by hitting Bryan with a steel chair. It essentially ended the match as Reigns used it to his advantage and pinned Bryan for the win.

Despite losing the match, the Leader of the YES! Movement should feel a little better about himself, considering he forced Reigns to tap. However, it is unlikely he will let this slide.

The WrestleMania 37 main event may feature Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan

Edge, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns could do battle at WrestleMania

Daniel Bryan will surely be feeling as though he was cheated out of the Universal Championship yet again. The G.O.A.T. came so close to victory but was cut short at the last minute.

Edge basically cost him the match, and Bryan will surely address this in the coming episodes of SmackDown. Roman Reigns will most definitely be involved in this, as he is the Universal Champion.

It looks more than likely that WWE is planning for a WrestleMania main event featuring Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Edge.

Would you like to see this happen at WrestleMania 37? Let us know down below.