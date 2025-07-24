Roman Reigns' SummerSlam offer accepted; Bronson Reed breaks silence

  • home icon
By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Jul 24, 2025 16:25 GMT
WWE star Roman Reigns (Photo credit: WWE.com)
WWE star Roman Reigns (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns is back, and he will be in action at SummerSlam, where he will team up with Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

The OTC came back to take revenge on Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, but the former will be out for several months due to a serious knee injury, and the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had an offer for his ex-Wiseman. Following this week's episode of RAW, Reigns proposed a tag team match, with him teaming with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

After the news broke about the match taking place at SummerSlam, Reed took to X and reacted with a GIF of Heath Ledger's Joker.

" And here we go," said the GIF Reed shared.

Reed and Breakker are looking forward to dominating Reigns and Uso after the OG Bloodline members took them out this past Monday on RAW.

Paul Heyman reacts to Roman Reigns' SummerSlam challenge

The former Wiseman announced his decision with a video on social media, in which he sent a message to The OTC after accepting his challenge for a tag team match at SummerSlam.

Heyman said that Reigns had 'picked his poison' and could now 'pick the date' as well, as SummerSlam will be a two-night event for the first time ever on August 2 & 3.

"My thoughts are Reigns has picked his poison. Now Roman Reigns can pick the date, Saturday or Sunday. It doesn’t matter to us. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed accept the challenge of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for SummerSlam. Is it official? Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. If I say it, it’s biblical," Paul Heyman said. [H/T Wrestling News]

All five of them will be on RAW this coming Monday in the final episode before SummerSlam, and it will be interesting to see what plans the WWE creative team has for that segment and who will gain momentum ahead of next weekend's event.

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
