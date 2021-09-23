Roman Reigns' message to WWE roster for Survivor Series

Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently sent out a message putting the entire WWE roster on notice ahead of the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Survivor Series is one of the biggest pay-per-views and traditionally features members from RAW and SmackDown competing against each other to assert the superiority of their brand.

Hyping up ticket sales for this year's edition, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter to send a warning to the entire roster.

As reported earlier, the pay-per-view will emanate from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, which has hosted multiple major WWE shows in the past, including SummerSlam. It will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Who will Roman Reigns face at Survivor Series?

Last year at Survivor Series, Reigns defeated the then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in a stellar main event.

Judging by the pattern over the last few years, it's likely that there will be another Champion vs Champion match at this year's event. The current WWE Champion Big E could face the Universal Champion at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The Head of the Table recently appeared on RAW where he featured in two matches and emerged victorious in both, proving that he is the man to beat.

Survivor Series is still a couple of months away, and a lot of things could change between now and then. Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against "The Demon" Finn Balor in an Extreme Rules match at the namesake event. He is later scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

After being pinned on RAW, Lashley also sent out a warning to Reigns. There are reports suggesting Reigns will be defending his Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on October 1st edition of SmackDown, which is Night One of the draft.

There are a lot of directions in which Reigns can head to. It will be interesting to see what his next challenge will be, should he conquer The Beast and The Demon.

Who do you think will face Roman Reigns at Survivor Series? Do you think he will retain his championship over Finn Balor and Brock Lesnar? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

