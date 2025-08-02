Roman Reigns taken out as Jey Uso Yeets mid-match at SummerSlam

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have teamed up for a match at SummerSlam 2025. During their bout, the OTC was brutally assaulted by their opponents.Roman Reigns and Jey Uso joined forces after a long time to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match on Night One of WWE SummerSlam. Their bout opened the show with Uso making the first entrance, followed by Reigns.The OG Bloodline duo started the match strong, taking out both of their opponents. In recent times, The Yeet Master has been doing encores of his entrance mid-match. Uso did something similar tonight as well, and many were expecting Reigns to join him. However, as Jey was standing on the turnbuckle, Breakker and Reed pulled the OTC out of the ring and started brutally assaulting him. When the former World Heavyweight Champion noticed this, he immediately climbed up higher and jumped from the top turnbuckle, taking out everyone.Check out the segment below:Going into the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had the upper hand as they viciously attacked Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on this week's RAW. However, the OG Bloodline duo turned things in their favor at WWE SummerSlam by emerging victorious against Seth Rollins' stablemates.It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for their feud going forward.