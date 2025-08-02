Roman Reigns taken out as Jey Uso Yeets mid-match at SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 02, 2025 23:04 GMT
Roman Reigns is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: star
Roman Reigns is a former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion [Image credits: Reigns' Instagram account and wwe.com]

WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Jey Uso have teamed up for a match at SummerSlam 2025. During their bout, the OTC was brutally assaulted by their opponents.

Ad

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso joined forces after a long time to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a Tag Team Match on Night One of WWE SummerSlam. Their bout opened the show with Uso making the first entrance, followed by Reigns.

The OG Bloodline duo started the match strong, taking out both of their opponents. In recent times, The Yeet Master has been doing encores of his entrance mid-match. Uso did something similar tonight as well, and many were expecting Reigns to join him. However, as Jey was standing on the turnbuckle, Breakker and Reed pulled the OTC out of the ring and started brutally assaulting him. When the former World Heavyweight Champion noticed this, he immediately climbed up higher and jumped from the top turnbuckle, taking out everyone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the segment below:

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Going into the match, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had the upper hand as they viciously attacked Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on this week's RAW. However, the OG Bloodline duo turned things in their favor at WWE SummerSlam by emerging victorious against Seth Rollins' stablemates.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for their feud going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications