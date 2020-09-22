Roman Reigns takes a major shot at RETRIBUTION

Roman Reigns has been wreaking havoc on WWE SmackDown ever since he made his long-anticipated return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020. The Big Dog is the current Universal Champion and is all set to take on Jey Uso at Clash of Champions.

Roman Reigns recently had a chat with a bunch of fans in a Zoom call, presented by The Mania Club. Reigns was asked by a fan about a possible faction involving him and other Samoan wrestlers in WWE. While responding to the fan, Reigns took a shot at RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business.

"Boy, you put me and my cousins, the girls, Joe as well, just based off the lineage, that's a tough group to dismantle. I mean, we just watched RETRIBUTION and The Hurt Business. We would squash them, all of them. You put them all together, we would squash them all."

"I mean, they're legitimate competitors, they are great athletes, but you put all of us together, with not only the fact that, we're hard-nosed competitors ourselves."

RETRIBUTION have been running roughshod on the WWE roster

RETRIBUTION is a band of masked men and women who have been targeting WWE for a few weeks now. Last week, they went head to head with The Hurt Business in a brawl on WWE RAW, when they interfered in the main event featuring Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee. The latest episode of RAW saw the names of three members being revealed.

Roman Reigns is currently a heel on WWE SmackDown. He has suddenly become one of the most ruthless entities in all of WWE. It would be really interesting to see what transpires if he crosses paths with RETRIBUTION sometime in the near future.