Roman Reigns teases heel turn with arrogant message ahead of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns shared an interesting message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41. The Tribal Chief will be competing in the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41, Reigns took to his Instagram account to share a new video and teased a heel turn with a cocky claim. The Head of the Table suggested that he was carrying the company, despite only competing in two matches in 2025 so far. He also showed off his physique, and you can check out the video below.

"The back that carries this company. #WrestleMania," wrote Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns will compete in a massive Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. Paul Heyman will be in Punk's corner for the bout, as The Second City Saint's favor owed by The Wiseman for teaming up with Reigns and the OG Bloodline last year at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Seth Rollins almost hit The Wiseman with a Stomp this past Monday night on WWE RAW, but decided not to at the last moment. However, The Visionary suggested that Heyman now owed him a favor as well for not attacking him.

Former WWE writer points out issue with Roman Reigns' storyline

Wrestling legend and former head-writer of WWE Vince Russo recently discussed Roman Reigns' storyline heading into WrestleMania 41 and pointed out a major flaw.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Rollins and Reigns were relying too much on their past in The Shield. He noted that the faction disbanded a long time ago, but is still a central part of their story heading into WrestleMania 41:

"It's not that they can't do it alone; I just think they have beaten it to death. Chris, how long ago did The Shield break up? It's when Stephanie and Triple H were still on the show, man. They have just beaten it to death, bro. What else can you do with it?" [From 30:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Roman Reigns decided to hit Seth Rollins with a steel chair during his match against Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania XL. The decision cost him, as Rhodes was able to capitalize on the distraction and won the Undisputed WWE Championship. Only time will tell who will win the Triple Threat Match tomorrow at WrestleMania 41.

