Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could come across 31-year-old star "in due time" on WWE TV

Roman Reigns and the remaining members of The Bloodline in WWE will do whatever it takes to remain on top of the roster as a unit. If 2021 and 2022 saw Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa join forces with The Tribal Chief, 2023, unfortunately, did not go the way Reigns may have envisioned it.

His growing Samoan family in WWE suffered a loss as Jey Uso moved on to bigger and better things on SmackDown's rival brand. This does not rule out a new member being recruited in 2024, though, does it?

MLW star Jacob Fatu recently flirted with the idea of being part of The Bloodline Saga while speaking to Denise Salcedo. The 31-year-old did not give away any guarantee but admitted that the possibility is there for something to happen down the line:

"In due time. I mean, it could be there. It could be anywhere but in due time. Like I said, leave it in God's hands and if it happens, it happens. If it don't, I'll still be watching them like this," he said. "Overall, I'm very, very proud of my family. I'm very proud of Solo, what he's done. Very proud of the twins, very proud of Roman. Just very proud of my family, period." [From 5:32 to 5:54]

While plenty of fans feel the 1,000-day plus title reign of Roman Reigns should end at WrestleMania in 2024, WWE's creative team is known to pull off shockers, a la WrestleMania 39 Night Two.

Jacob Fatu's favorite part of The Bloodline Saga was WWE WrestleMania 39

The 2023 edition of The Show of Shows featured The Bloodline main-eventing both nights. While the lengthy reign of The Usos culminated at the hands of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns narrowly escaped defeat.

While The Enforcer did not compete, he played an integral part in the result of Roman's match with Cody Rhodes. The MLW star revealed that he teared up watching his family headline both nights of WrestleMania 39:

"WrestleMania Saturday and Sunday to see them main event. When I saw Solo walk out with Roman, getting goosebumps, just tears in my eyes seeing them main event. That was the highlight for me. Not only that, it happened in California, in LA, so it was good, man. It was real good. I'm about to cry right now talking about it. Shout out to the boys, 'Uce." [From 6:00 to 6:24]

The 39th edition of WWE's biggest annual event also marked Roman Reigns' third consecutive and seventh overall WrestleMania main event. Read about what Cody Rhodes took offense to post-show in April.

Does Roman Reigns need the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to prolong The Bloodline Saga? Sound off in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.