Roman Reigns will appear in major segment on next week's WWE SmackDown; to get physical with 38-year-old star?

The issue between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens on Friday Night SmackDown continues to heat up ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. With their world title match already confirmed for the Premium Live Event, the company has announced a major segment for next week's episode of the blue brand.

Reigns and Owens will have a contract signing on the January 20th episode of SmackDown, which would make their clash at the Rumble official. This was confirmed during this week's episode, with WWE Official Adam Pearce set to mediate the segment.

Given the historical nature of contract signings on RAW and SmackDown, one can expect things to get physical between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens next Friday. The Bloodline will likely be involved after their beatdown of The Prizefighter this week.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa attacked KO during his match against Sami Zayn on SmackDown, causing him to defeat The Honorary Uce by disqualification. The show ended with Sikoa splashing Owens through the announce table and The Bloodline doing their signature pose.

Next week's SmackDown won't be Roman Reigns' last appearance before WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Tribal Chief has one more stop between next week's contract signing and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble. The company has advertised Reigns to be a part of the January 23rd episode of Monday Night RAW, which is the red brand's 30th Anniversary show.

beast of the table @Uceszn Roman reigns on smackdown next Friday the on Raw 30 Roman reigns on smackdown next Friday the on Raw 30 https://t.co/5C9ClqwjeO

It remains to be seen what The Big Uce will do on RAW, although another confrontation with Kevin Owens seems likely. Roman Reigns could also tease his potential WrestleMania match against The Rock.

Perhaps, Adam Pearce may announce that his WWE and Universal Championships will be separated, as he did with The Usos' Tag Team Titles. Triple H could do with two men's world titles heading into WrestleMania season.

Do you think The Tribal Chief will remain with two world titles following Royal Rumble 2023? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

