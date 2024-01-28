Roman Reigns will face massive WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 40 before wrestling Cody Rhodes, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Roman Reigns will compete in two massive matches at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Last night, Cody Rhodes overcame 29 other superstars to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. After the match, The American Nightmare was clear about his intention to go after Roman Reign's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Following Rhodes' victory, many fans have wondered if the rumored match between The Tribal Chief and The Rock would not happen at this year's Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, a fan asked whether Morgan thought The Rock versus Reigns would be postponed until SummerSlam or next year's WrestleMania. The wrestling veteran claimed it would not. Instead, he believes the match will happen on the first night of WrestleMania before Rhodes faces The Tribal Chief the following night.

"[Well, Matt thinks it's happening night one.] Yes," he said. [40:20 - 40:23]

WWE's plans for The Rock to face Roman Reigns are reportedly still on

Despite Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and earning another shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, the plans for The Tribal Chief to face The Rock are still on, according to recent reports.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on the potential dream match.

"It is going to be Cody and Roman in a singles match (at WrestleMania 40), and Dwayne is coming. Dwayne and Roman match, whenever it is, it is still happening. I just don't know where...But anyway, the point is that it is still happening," he said.

The Rock last competed in an official match nearly eight years ago when he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds at WrestleMania 32.

Do you want to see The Brahma Bull return to the squared circle to face Roman Reigns at this year's Show of Shows? Sound off in the comment section below.

