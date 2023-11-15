Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Title reign could be in serious trouble if rumored move takes place, says veteran (Exclusive)

While Roman Reigns has maintained an iron grip over his WWE Universal Title so far, a veteran believes that a specific main roster move could spell trouble for him.

The superstar who could be a threat to the Tribal Chief is Bron Breakker. While he has not yet been called up to the main roster yet, Breakker did have a match on RAW against Dolph Ziggler which he won previously. In NXT, the 26-year-old star has already established his dominance by winning the title twice.

On this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter discussed Bron Breakker's potential as a legitimate opponent for Roman Reigns. He also added that he still believed Randy Orton to be the one to end the Tribal Chief's reign.

"He has got to get on the main roster, and become one of these guys that's personable and unbeatable. He really does have to do that... I think the end of Roman Reigns' reign might come from an RKO out of nowhere." [28:46 onwards]

Recent reports also point to Breakker being close to a main roster call up. It remains to be seen what is next for him in what is shaping up to be a remarkable career.

