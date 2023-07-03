"Roman is using you", "Join The Usos" - WWE Universe reacts to Solo Sikoa's cryptic tweet after losing at Money in the Bank

The WWE Universe has reacted to Solo Sikoa's cryptic tweet following the Money in the Bank premium live event.

At the recently concluded show in London, Sikoa teamed up with Roman Reigns in a losing effort against The Usos. The Bloodline Civil War ended with Jey surprisingly pinning The Tribal Chief.

Taking to Twitter, Sikoa posted a series of cryptic tweets. In reaction, the WWE Universe asked The Enforcer to join his brothers and suggested that Reigns is using him.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

Leadr99 🇩🇪 @henrik_werner @WWESoloSikoa Go to your brothers, they’ll always have your back. Roman will always use they’ll push you to your best. The Streetchamp needs a Belt @WWESoloSikoa Go to your brothers, they’ll always have your back. Roman will always use they’ll push you to your best. The Streetchamp needs a Belt 😏

Heading into Money in the Bank, Sikoa betrayed The Usos after he hit Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. However, The Usos have made it clear that they want to see their brother as the new Tribal Chief.

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will carry The Bloodline's legacy

The Bloodline's implosion began earlier this year when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and left the faction. This was followed up by The Usos' exit from the faction after they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

Following the Night of Champions premium live event, both Jimmy and Jey officially left the faction. The Bloodline now consists of Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

According to Freddie Prinze Jr., Reigns and Sikoa will carry the faction's legacy forward. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer claimed that a loss wouldn't hurt either of the teams involved in The Bloodline Civil War. He said:

"I have The Usos winning this match, although the only reason I didn't say who I thought was gonna win in my breakdown of it is because I don't care. It doesn't hurt either side, whoever loses. They're still the best tag team ever if they lose. And if they win, they're still the best tag team ever. Roman Reigns and Solo, I don't think, are breaking up in this. So I think there's still room."

With Reigns suffering a rare pinfall loss, it now remains to be seen which direction The Bloodline is headed next. Regardless, Solo is still loyal to The Tribal Chief and continues to fight by his side.

Do you think Solo Sikoa should betray Roman Reigns and join The Usos? Sound off in the comments section.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes