Ron Cena sends message to John Cena after breaking Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar R-Truth, aka Ron Cena, recently took to social media to send a message to John Cena after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Truth made Brock Lesnar break his character on the show.On this week's SmackDown, Brock Lesnar came out to cut a promo ahead of his scheduled match against John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Before he could say anything, R-Truth interrupted him. The 53-year-old came out to defend Cena, asking Lesnar to stop disrespecting his &quot;elder brother&quot; and &quot;childhood hero.&quot; Truth's hilarious statements forced The Beast Incarnate to break his on-screen character multiple times. Their segment ended with Brock hitting 'Ron Cena' with an F5. However, while hitting the move, Lesnar tore his jeans and once again broke character to enjoy the moment with fans.R-Truth has now taken to X/Twitter to post a photo with John Cena's father. In his post's caption, Truth claimed that Cena's father was his dad, calling him &quot;pops.&quot; He also wrote that they were missing John. &quot;Ron Cena with his dad @OfficalCenaSr. Me and pops…We miss you, big brother @JohnCena. Thank you #23andme,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Vince Russo believes Brock Lesnar and R-Truth's segment did not need &quot;15 minutes&quot; on WWE SmackDownDuring a recent edition of BroDown, Vince Russo highlighted that Brock Lesnar and R-Truth's opening segment on WWE SmackDown lasted for fifteen minutes, which should have ended in five minutes with Lesnar hitting Truth with an F5.&quot;Right off the bat, we got 15 minutes of a promo for Brock Lesnar to deliver an F-5. That should have been done in five minutes. But we gotta eat time, eat time, [and] eat time. So, Truth is gonna do his thing, and 15 minutes of the show are already gone by for one F-5,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza.