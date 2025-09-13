Wrestling veteran rips WWE for stretching Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown promo: "Should have been done in five minutes" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's opening segment. The Beast was confronted by R-Truth on SmackDown this week.
Brock kicked off the show this week in Norfolk, VA, looking for his opponent John Cena. But before he could say a word on the mic, R-Truth showed up. He introduced himself as Ron Cena and told Brock that he was there to defend his older brother and role model, John. He told Lesnar the disrespect had to stop. However, Brock was tired of the games and delivered a vicious F5 to Truth to close the segment.
On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo said that the whole segment was written just to pass time. He noted that the entire segment could have been done in five minutes leaving time for more action on the show. The wrestling veteran noted that WWE pushed the opening segment only for Lesnar to hit Truth with an F5.
"Right off the bat, we got fifteen minutes of a promo for Brock Lesnar to deliver an F5. That should have been done in five minutes. But we gotta eat time, eat time, eat time. So, Truth is gonna do his thing and fifteen minutes of the show are already gone by for one F5."
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
Brock Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam back in 2023. He faced Cody Rhodes to cap off a trilogy of brutal matches with the American Nightmare. However, Lesnar lost the match and since then he was on a hiatus until his return at SummerSlam earlier this year.
The Beast Incarnate will take to the ring at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20 where he will look to end John Cena's retirement tour early.
Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript when using the quotes from this article.