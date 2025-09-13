Wrestling veteran rips WWE for stretching Brock Lesnar’s SmackDown promo: "Should have been done in five minutes" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Brock Lesnar's opening segment. The Beast was confronted by R-Truth on SmackDown this week.

Ad

Brock kicked off the show this week in Norfolk, VA, looking for his opponent John Cena. But before he could say a word on the mic, R-Truth showed up. He introduced himself as Ron Cena and told Brock that he was there to defend his older brother and role model, John. He told Lesnar the disrespect had to stop. However, Brock was tired of the games and delivered a vicious F5 to Truth to close the segment.

Ad

Trending

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo said that the whole segment was written just to pass time. He noted that the entire segment could have been done in five minutes leaving time for more action on the show. The wrestling veteran noted that WWE pushed the opening segment only for Lesnar to hit Truth with an F5.

"Right off the bat, we got fifteen minutes of a promo for Brock Lesnar to deliver an F5. That should have been done in five minutes. But we gotta eat time, eat time, eat time. So, Truth is gonna do his thing and fifteen minutes of the show are already gone by for one F5."

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

Brock Lesnar last wrestled at SummerSlam back in 2023. He faced Cody Rhodes to cap off a trilogy of brutal matches with the American Nightmare. However, Lesnar lost the match and since then he was on a hiatus until his return at SummerSlam earlier this year.

The Beast Incarnate will take to the ring at Wrestlepalooza this Saturday, September 20 where he will look to end John Cena's retirement tour early.

Remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript when using the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More