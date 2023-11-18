Ronda Rousey breaks silence after brutal bump outside of WWE

Former superstar Ronda Rousey has broken her silence after taking a brutal bump outside of WWE.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet wrapped up her tenure with the promotion in August. She competed in an MMA Rules match against Shayna Baszler in her final bout with the company. Baszler picked up the victory at SummerSlam, and Rousey is now performing in promotions outside of WWE.

Last night in Los Angeles, Ronda Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to battle ROH Women's Champion Athena and Billie Starkz in a tag team match at Wrestling REVOLVER's Unreal event. The bout ended in a no contest, and Rousey took a brutal bump during the match. Billie Starkz connected with a release German Suplex, and the UFC Hall of Famer had a rough landing, as seen in the video below.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram today to thank fans for their support and for tuning in to the event last night.

"Thank you everyone who came out to support last night 🙏🏼❤️🤼‍♀️🤼‍♀️ @pwrevolver," she wrote.

Bill Apter believes Ronda Rousey will eventually return to WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently disclosed that he believes Ronda Rousey will return to WWE down the line.

Rousey had an incredibly memorable debut with the promotion at WrestleMania 34. She teamed with Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match. The former UFC star captured several titles with the promotion but was never fully accepted by the WWE Universe.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter claimed that the former champion could be doing something similar to Brock Lesnar. Apter predicted that Rousey would decide to return to the company in the next year or two.

"I think Ronda is now pulling the Brock. She's gone now. Maybe in a year or two... Ronda will come back eventually," said Bill Apter. [27:41 - 27:50]

Ronda Rousey proved that she is still in phenomenal shape at Wrestling REVOLVER's Unreal event last night. It will be fascinating to see what the former superstar does next in the world of professional wrestling.

