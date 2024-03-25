Ronda Rousey claims Vince McMahon was never really gone from WWE

Ronda Rousey has not held back on her opinions of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon since departing the company.

Rousey wrapped up her tenure as a WWE Superstar with a loss to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet has a book coming out next month titled Our Fight: A Memoir and was interviewed by Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats ahead of its release. During the interview, Ronda Rousey claimed Vince McMahon was never really gone when he initially retired from the company. She stated that Mr. McMahon was still the boss and would communicate through Bruce Prichard:

"He (Vince McMahon) was never gone while I was there. He was just phoning it in through Bruce Prichard. My agent who works at WME (Endeavor), he was telling me, 'You know, he's completely gone now, I swear'. And I'm like, I'll believe it when I see it, because everyone said he left before. He never left. He was there by text messages," said Ronda Rousey. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Shayna Baszler reveals scrapped plans with Ronda Rousey at WWE SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler defeated Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules match at WWE SummerSlam 2023. She recently revealed that they had a lot more they wanted to do in the match, but the venue prevented it.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp in an interview with Fightful, The Queen of Spades said that they couldn't bring in a cage due to logistics at Ford Field in Detroit. She added that she was proud of what she and Rousey were able to pull off, given the limitations:

"I won't lie, the idea we had, we were a little bit handcuffed just based on the venue. There was no tron, so we knew the people in-house were going to have trouble maybe understanding some of the stuff because you need a camera and a close up of that. We couldn't get a cafe or a fight pit in there because of the rigging in a dome situation is totally diferent. There was a lot. We tried to work out some other things, it just didn't work out. We did the best we could with what we had. I'm proud of it," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ronda Rousey was a legend in the UFC and had an impressive run as a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell what the future holds for Rousey and if she will ever return to wrestling.