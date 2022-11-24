Ronda Rousey is a heavy favorite to defeat WWE Superstar at Survivor Series WarGames

Ronda Rousey is the heavy favorite to emerge victorious this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

She will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at the Premium Live Event at the TD Garden in Boston, MA. The NXT star won a Six-Pack Challenge on the November 11 edition of Friday Night show to become the #1 contender.

On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Shotzi battled Shayna Baszler with Ronda Rousey ringside. The champion and Baszler have formed a partnership on the blue brand, with Shayna seemingly doing whatever Rousey asks of her.

Raquel Rodriguez made her way to the ring to even the odds, and her presence distracted the Queen of Spades. Shotzi rolled Shayna up for the pinfall victory and gained some momentum leading into her title match.

According to BetOnline, Ronda Rousey is the heavy favorite at -4000 to retain the championship. Shotzi enters the match at +850 and is the biggest underdog on the card so far.

Wrestling veteran suggests new team for Ronda Rousey in WWE

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently discussed Ronda Rousey and said she needs to be the biggest heel in the SmackDown women's division.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch suggested that the Baddest Woman on the Planet play the victim on the blue brand to get the fans to hate her more:

"That's what they need to be focusing on now. Take Ronda Rousey and put her in the ring like you would a single male heel and just her brag and bitch. A good heel is always the ultimate victim. Let's say Ronda, everybody is working to knock her off her pedestal. She knew the WWE women would do that or the fans would do that." [From 29:26 to 29:55]

Rousey has recently teamed up with Shayna Baszler, but Mantel believes that Lacey Evans would be a good addition to the group as well:

"You could almost have Rousey and Lacey kinda team up... You could still put Lacey kinda next to her somehow. And then when you want to do something, there's a lot of ways to do it. But I'd like to see Lacey and Ronda." [From 30:38 to 31:08]

Ronda Rousey will likely leave Survivor Series as still the SmackDown Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstars step up and challenge for the title next.

Which WWE Superstars would you like to see battle Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes